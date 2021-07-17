Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Up 126.0% in June

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 126.0% from the June 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS:NPNYY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.77. 4,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,937. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.21. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides sea, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

