Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

NOAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Noah in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Noah by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Noah by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,496,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,960,000 after buying an additional 15,864 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Noah by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Noah by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 966,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOAH opened at $42.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.63. Noah has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $52.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noah will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

