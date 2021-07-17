Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Has $24.13 Million Stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 290,949 shares during the quarter. BlueLinx accounts for about 10.4% of Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owned about 6.50% of BlueLinx worth $24,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 8,338.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 108,400 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,107,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after acquiring an additional 59,697 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BXC opened at $37.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $353.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.82. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 268.95% and a net margin of 4.15%.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.88 per share, with a total value of $55,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 14,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $771,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,350 shares of company stock worth $5,149,099 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

