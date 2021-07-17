Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Has $5.74 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. cut its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises about 2.5% of Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 147.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 700.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDXJ opened at $44.87 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $43.24 and a twelve month high of $65.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.40.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.