Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Takes $1.79 Million Position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 325,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000. Smith Micro Software comprises about 0.8% of Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owned about 0.61% of Smith Micro Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares in the company, valued at $291,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

SMSI opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.27 and a beta of 0.74. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

