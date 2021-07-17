Noku Trading Down 13.4% Over Last Week (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Noku coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Noku has a total market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $2,957.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Noku has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00049363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00014595 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.81 or 0.00814317 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Noku Coin Profile

Noku is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io . The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Noku

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

