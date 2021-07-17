Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 50,000 Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNOG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the first quarter worth $205,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GNOG opened at $11.20 on Friday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.59.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.