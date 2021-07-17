Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $727,000 Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at $79,116,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at $46,805,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at $27,636,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 353.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,087,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at $18,932,000.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $225,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,725,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,888. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.10.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The business had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SABR shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

