Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $800,000 Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $167.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.58 and a fifty-two week high of $173.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.32.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The company had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

