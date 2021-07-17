Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $656,000 in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $96.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.72. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.78. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

