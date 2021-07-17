Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $740,000 in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,985 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical stock opened at $79.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.07. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $81.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.19.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 471,334 shares of company stock valued at $37,561,794 over the last quarter. 24.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMED. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

