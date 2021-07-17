Nomura Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.58.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $149.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.97. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $76.18 and a 1 year high of $160.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.18, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

