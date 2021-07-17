Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 69,351 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 93.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,351 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $148.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $93.61 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 35.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.43.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

