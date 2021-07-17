Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) a €9.50 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PBB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of PBB opened at €8.43 ($9.92) on Wednesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1 year low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 1 year high of €15.46 ($18.19). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €9.18.

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

