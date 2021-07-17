Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) a €9.50 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PBB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

Shares of PBB opened at €8.43 ($9.92) on Wednesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1 year low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 1 year high of €15.46 ($18.19). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €9.18.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.