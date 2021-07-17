Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 5,907 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 474.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VTR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $59.94.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,395. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

