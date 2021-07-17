Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in TEGNA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

