Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,127 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $4,216,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 843,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,303,293.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total transaction of $530,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,005,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,846 shares of company stock worth $16,217,772 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW opened at $388.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $364.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.15 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.58.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

