North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Position Cut by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,174 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 0.46% of North Mountain Merger worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NMMC. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger in the first quarter worth $392,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in North Mountain Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $599,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in North Mountain Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,692,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $3,492,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,480,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get North Mountain Merger alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NMMC opened at $9.72 on Friday. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for North Mountain Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Mountain Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.