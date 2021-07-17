Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) Director Sells C$36,000.00 in Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) Director Gordon Keep sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 898,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$538,875.60.

Gordon Keep also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Gordon Keep sold 30,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$21,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Gordon Keep sold 145,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$8,700.00.

Shares of TSE:NDM opened at C$0.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$271.84 million and a PE ratio of -4.17. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$3.28.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

