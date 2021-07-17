Northern Trust Corp Has $7.97 Million Stake in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,684,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,549 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.06% of Aegon worth $7,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aegon by 505,672.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 12,828.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aegon by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after buying an additional 807,080 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 1,296.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 855,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 794,633 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aegon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,080,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEG. Zacks Investment Research raised Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Societe Generale raised shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Aegon stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45. Aegon has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

