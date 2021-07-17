Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,865 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

NRIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.15.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $58,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,300 shares of company stock worth $677,126 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.