Northern Trust Corp Sells 28,589 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,723 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 28,589 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.45% of REX American Resources worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 9.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,387 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the first quarter worth $202,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 14.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REX. TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE:REX opened at $78.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $471.21 million, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.09. REX American Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $116.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.27.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $501,848.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 579,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,022,696.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,530 shares of company stock valued at $871,734 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

