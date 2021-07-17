Northern Trust Corp Sells 35,816 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 745,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,816 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.99% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Garen G. Bohlin acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jatin Shah acquired 23,250 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

KPTI opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $694.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.74.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.73% and a negative net margin of 177.34%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KPTI shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

