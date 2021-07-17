Northern Trust Corp Sells 36,675 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,675 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $7,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 164.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 567.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

ANIK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

ANIK stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $585.43 million, a PE ratio of -21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.64.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.