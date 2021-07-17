Northwood Liquid Management LP Has $10.09 Million Stock Position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Northwood Liquid Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 142.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,619,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 950,583 shares during the period. New Senior Investment Group comprises about 3.4% of Northwood Liquid Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Northwood Liquid Management LP’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $10,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,027,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,221,000 after acquiring an additional 39,734 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 52,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 21,185 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNR traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $771.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.07. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNR shares. BTIG Research lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.10 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.37.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

