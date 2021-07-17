Northwood Liquid Management LP Sells 594,770 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Northwood Liquid Management LP lowered its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,822,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 594,770 shares during the period. Retail Opportunity Investments accounts for approximately 9.6% of Northwood Liquid Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Northwood Liquid Management LP owned approximately 1.53% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $28,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,144,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,374,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,201,000 after purchasing an additional 768,527 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,327,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,812,000 after purchasing an additional 502,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,634,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,943,000 after purchasing an additional 492,659 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROIC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,540,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $18.86.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

