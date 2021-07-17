Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:NVZMY traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.37. 4,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,031. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.31. Novozymes A/S has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $76.59. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.65 million. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.72%. Analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
About Novozymes A/S
Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.
