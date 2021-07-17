Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NVZMY traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.37. 4,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,031. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.31. Novozymes A/S has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $76.59. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.65 million. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.72%. Analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

