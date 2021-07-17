Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 322,402 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,346,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,402 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $49,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 661,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 223,539 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 212,327 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,960,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 763,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 410,640 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $16.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 2.62.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $207.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.23.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

