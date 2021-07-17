Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Bio-Techne worth $55,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,747,172,000 after purchasing an additional 226,562 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,065,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,833,000 after buying an additional 92,939 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 925,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,641,000 after buying an additional 95,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,386,000 after buying an additional 116,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.91.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $458.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 100.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $228.66 and a 1 year high of $467.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total value of $5,619,975.66. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,451,038. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

