Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,847 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $51,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Globant by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Globant by 0.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Globant by 0.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Globant by 9.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $218.97 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $244.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Cowen increased their price target on Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.30.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

