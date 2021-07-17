Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $50.88 Million Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 480,945 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.46% of EPR Properties worth $50,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,125,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,405,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,140,000 after purchasing an additional 47,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPR opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

EPR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

