Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 10,355 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,355 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Snap-on worth $49,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Snap-on by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNA opened at $219.80 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $136.22 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $538,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total transaction of $2,490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,921 shares of company stock worth $14,450,036. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

