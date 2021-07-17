Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,725,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,222 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $54,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $175,147,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,880,000 after buying an additional 2,489,505 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,498,000 after buying an additional 1,499,672 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,967,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,293,000 after buying an additional 1,225,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,531,000 after buying an additional 1,077,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.