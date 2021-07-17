Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Short Interest Up 120.0% in June

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 134,299 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 77,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000.

JEMD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.16. 8,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,130. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

