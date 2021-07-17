Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Down 81.7% in June

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the June 15th total of 146,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 126,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,917. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.28. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $14.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,345,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,504,000 after purchasing an additional 216,016 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 219,258 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 596,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 48,723 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 518,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 51,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 428,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 21,186 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

