Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Down 81.7% in June

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the June 15th total of 146,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 126,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,917. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.28. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $14.81.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%.
About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
