Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the June 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

JTA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.45. 33,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,192. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JTA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth $707,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth $235,000.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

