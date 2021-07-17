NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Robert L. Crandall Acquires 50,000 Shares

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00.

NYSE:NVR traded down $24.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4,800.00. 15,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,902. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4,859.49. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,277.85 and a 12 month high of $5,308.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $44.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in NVR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in NVR by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.