OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 132.3% from the June 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 223.0 days.

Shares of OERLF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45. OC Oerlikon has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

Several research firms have commented on OERLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered OC Oerlikon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded OC Oerlikon to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

