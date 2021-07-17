Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Director Sells $453,000.00 in Stock

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $453,000.00.
NYSE OII opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.52. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $18.20.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.
Oceaneering International Company Profile
Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.
