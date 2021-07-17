Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Director Sells $453,000.00 in Stock

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $453,000.00.

NYSE OII opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.52. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,445,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,647,000 after buying an additional 1,453,527 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Oceaneering International by 23.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,421,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,648,000 after purchasing an additional 466,666 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its position in Oceaneering International by 26.9% in the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,300,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,277,000 after purchasing an additional 487,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oceaneering International by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 160,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oceaneering International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 86,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

