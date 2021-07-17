Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Short Interest Update

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 282,400 shares, a growth of 176.6% from the June 15th total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 13,385.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. 49.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCN opened at $26.08 on Friday. Ocwen Financial has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The firm has a market cap of $227.10 million, a PE ratio of -39.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.33, a current ratio of 14.69 and a quick ratio of 14.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.18.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $207.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocwen Financial will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ocwen Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

