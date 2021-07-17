ODUWA (OWC) Trading Down 25.6% Over Last Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000892 BTC on major exchanges. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $4,662.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 25.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,711.30 or 0.99901578 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00034787 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00050137 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000877 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000468 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

