Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Short Interest Down 22.3% in June

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the June 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Oil States International alerts:

OIS stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.08. 767,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.20.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oil States International will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Oil States International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 5,458.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.