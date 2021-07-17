Okapi Resources Limited (ASX:OKR) Insider Buys A$29,973.31 in Stock

Okapi Resources Limited (ASX:OKR) insider Leonard Math bought 102,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,973.31 ($21,409.51).

Leonard Math also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Okapi Resources alerts:

On Thursday, May 13th, Leonard Math purchased 95,238 shares of Okapi Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$19,999.98 ($14,285.70).

Okapi Resources Company Profile

Okapi Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australasia and Africa. It focuses on gold deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Crackerjack Gold project located in the southwest of Halls Creek town in Western Australia, as well as has an option to acquire 70% interest in the Mambasa Gold Project located in Ituri province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Okapi Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okapi Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.