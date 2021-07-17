Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,343 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Okta were worth $36,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Okta by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 19.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,249 shares of company stock valued at $29,861,348. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OKTA opened at $235.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.19 and a beta of 0.98. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

