Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will report $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Old National Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of ONB stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,841. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 195.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

