Old Well Partners LLC Has $7.56 Million Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Old Well Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1,172.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497,389 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for about 3.7% of Old Well Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $7,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $6.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.92. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on EDU shares. boosted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DBS Vickers lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

