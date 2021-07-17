Old Well Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 33,915 Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,974,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,139 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 2,665.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 673,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 649,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLDB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

NASDAQ SLDB opened at $3.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $341.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

