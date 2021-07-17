ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ON24 Inc. provides cloud-based digital experience platform. The company’s platform portfolio of interactive, personalized and content-rich digital experience products creates and captures actionable, real-time data at scale. ON24 Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

ONTF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.43.

NYSE ONTF opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ON24 during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ON24 during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in ON24 during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

