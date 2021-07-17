Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 82.2% from the June 15th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Oncology Pharma stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.40. 192,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,556. Oncology Pharma has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $50.00.

About Oncology Pharma

Oncology Pharma Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc in June 2019.

