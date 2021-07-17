ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGS. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONE Gas by 1,005.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ONE Gas by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.63. The stock had a trading volume of 268,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,038. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $82.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.10.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.04%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

